QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.14 - 13.39
Vol / Avg.
56.5K/66.1K
Div / Yield
1.76/13.44%
52 Wk
9.37 - 16.02
Mkt Cap
305.9M
Payout Ratio
46.49
Open
13.22
P/E
7.66
EPS
0.42
Shares
23.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 7:35AM
Green Plains Partners LP is operational in the United States energy sector. Through its subsidiary, it was formed to assist its parent company in the business of fuel especially ethanol storage and transportation. The company acquires ethanol storage tanks, terminals, transportation and other related assets essential for its activities. Green Plains Partners generate a substantial portion of its revenues under fee-based commercial agreements with Green Plains Trade for receiving, storing, transferring and transporting ethanol and other fuels.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.420
REV19.250M19.094M-156.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Green Plains Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Plains Partners (GPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green Plains Partners's (GPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Plains Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Green Plains Partners (GPP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP) was reported by Stifel on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting GPP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.90% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Plains Partners (GPP)?

A

The stock price for Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP) is $13.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Plains Partners (GPP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) reporting earnings?

A

Green Plains Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Green Plains Partners (GPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Plains Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Plains Partners (GPP) operate in?

A

Green Plains Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.