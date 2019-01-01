QQQ
Golden Pacific Bancorp Inc is a community business bank. The bank offers customised products and services to small and medium-size businesses. Its products offerings include business and personal checking, business and personal debit and credit cards, business and personal savings, small and big business loans, cash management services, and account services.

Golden Pacific Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Pacific Bancorp (GPBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Pacific Bancorp (OTC: GPBI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Golden Pacific Bancorp's (GPBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Pacific Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Pacific Bancorp (GPBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Pacific Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Pacific Bancorp (GPBI)?

A

The stock price for Golden Pacific Bancorp (OTC: GPBI) is $2.45 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 17:00:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Pacific Bancorp (GPBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Pacific Bancorp.

Q

When is Golden Pacific Bancorp (OTC:GPBI) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Pacific Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Pacific Bancorp (GPBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Pacific Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Pacific Bancorp (GPBI) operate in?

A

Golden Pacific Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.