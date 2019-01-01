QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
The Greenrose Holding Co, formerly Greenrose Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Greenrose Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenrose Holding (GNRSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenrose Holding (OTC: GNRSW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenrose Holding's (GNRSW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenrose Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Greenrose Holding (GNRSW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenrose Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenrose Holding (GNRSW)?

A

The stock price for Greenrose Holding (OTC: GNRSW) is $0.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenrose Holding (GNRSW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenrose Holding.

Q

When is Greenrose Holding (OTC:GNRSW) reporting earnings?

A

Greenrose Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenrose Holding (GNRSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenrose Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenrose Holding (GNRSW) operate in?

A

Greenrose Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.