Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 10:43AM
Galata Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

Galata Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Galata Acquisition (GLTA) stock?

You can purchase shares of Galata Acquisition (AMEX: GLTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Galata Acquisition's (GLTA) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Galata Acquisition.

What is the target price for Galata Acquisition (GLTA) stock?

There is no analysis for Galata Acquisition

Current Stock Price for Galata Acquisition (GLTA)?

The stock price for Galata Acquisition (AMEX: GLTA) is $9.8 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:56:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Galata Acquisition (GLTA) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Galata Acquisition.

When is Galata Acquisition (AMEX:GLTA) reporting earnings?

Galata Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Galata Acquisition (GLTA) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Galata Acquisition.

What sector and industry does Galata Acquisition (GLTA) operate in?

Galata Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.