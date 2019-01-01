QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.2 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
415.2K/929.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 2.63
Mkt Cap
28.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
138.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 3:04PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:08AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
TD Holdings Inc is engaged in commodity trading business and supply chain service business in China. The Commodities Trading Business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal product from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The Supply Chain Service Business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TD Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy TD Hldgs (GLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TD Hldgs (NASDAQ: GLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TD Hldgs's (GLG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TD Hldgs (GLG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TD Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for TD Hldgs (GLG)?

A

The stock price for TD Hldgs (NASDAQ: GLG) is $0.209 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TD Hldgs (GLG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TD Hldgs.

Q

When is TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) reporting earnings?

A

TD Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is TD Hldgs (GLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TD Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does TD Hldgs (GLG) operate in?

A

TD Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.