Range
9.92 - 9.97
Vol / Avg.
21.9K/304.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.88 - 10.4
Mkt Cap
428.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.97
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Gores Holdings VIII Inc is a blank check company.

Gores Holdings VIII Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gores Holdings VIII (GIIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ: GIIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gores Holdings VIII's (GIIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gores Holdings VIII.

Q

What is the target price for Gores Holdings VIII (GIIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gores Holdings VIII

Q

Current Stock Price for Gores Holdings VIII (GIIX)?

A

The stock price for Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ: GIIX) is $9.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gores Holdings VIII (GIIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gores Holdings VIII.

Q

When is Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) reporting earnings?

A

Gores Holdings VIII does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gores Holdings VIII (GIIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gores Holdings VIII.

Q

What sector and industry does Gores Holdings VIII (GIIX) operate in?

A

Gores Holdings VIII is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.