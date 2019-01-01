QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
LXRandCo Inc is a Canada-based omnichannel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. The company markets its products through the retail network, wholesale partners and online through its website in several stores. It offers its products under various luxury brands namely Bottega Veneta, Dior, Jimmy Choo, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Cartier and many more. The company conducts its business operations geographically across Canada and the United States. The company has determined that it conducts its activities in a single industry segment as an omnichannel retailer.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LXRandCo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy LXRandCo (GGBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LXRandCo (OTCPK: GGBBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LXRandCo's (GGBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LXRandCo.

Q

What is the target price for LXRandCo (GGBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LXRandCo

Q

Current Stock Price for LXRandCo (GGBBF)?

A

The stock price for LXRandCo (OTCPK: GGBBF) is $0.0915 last updated Mon Aug 16 2021 17:29:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LXRandCo (GGBBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LXRandCo.

Q

When is LXRandCo (OTCPK:GGBBF) reporting earnings?

A

LXRandCo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LXRandCo (GGBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LXRandCo.

Q

What sector and industry does LXRandCo (GGBBF) operate in?

A

LXRandCo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.