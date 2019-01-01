LXRandCo Inc is a Canada-based omnichannel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. The company markets its products through the retail network, wholesale partners and online through its website in several stores. It offers its products under various luxury brands namely Bottega Veneta, Dior, Jimmy Choo, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Cartier and many more. The company conducts its business operations geographically across Canada and the United States. The company has determined that it conducts its activities in a single industry segment as an omnichannel retailer.