|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.710
|REV
|81.667M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GAMCO Investors’s space includes: Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) and TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG).
The latest price target for GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) was reported by B of A Securities on October 14, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting GBL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 260.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) is $20.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next GAMCO Investors (GBL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
GAMCO Investors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GAMCO Investors.
GAMCO Investors is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.