Range
20.75 - 21.43
Vol / Avg.
10.7K/17.3K
Div / Yield
0.16/0.76%
52 Wk
17.1 - 29.94
Mkt Cap
555.9M
Payout Ratio
3.66
Open
21.12
P/E
7.7
EPS
0.42
Shares
26.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
GAMCO Investors Inc is a provider of investment advisory services to open-end funds, closed-end funds, Exchange Traded Managed Funds (ETMFs), and institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The company invests in a variety of U.S. and international securities through various investment styles including value, growth, non-market correlated, and convertible securities. Its revenues are based primarily on the company's levels of assets under management (AUM) and fees associated with our various investment products. Its AUM are organized into three groups; Open and Closed-End Funds; Institutional and Private Wealth Management; and SICAV.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.710
REV81.667M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GAMCO Investors Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GAMCO Investors (GBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GAMCO Investors's (GBL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GAMCO Investors (GBL) stock?

A

The latest price target for GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) was reported by B of A Securities on October 14, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting GBL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 260.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GAMCO Investors (GBL)?

A

The stock price for GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) is $20.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GAMCO Investors (GBL) pay a dividend?

A

The next GAMCO Investors (GBL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) reporting earnings?

A

GAMCO Investors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is GAMCO Investors (GBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GAMCO Investors.

Q

What sector and industry does GAMCO Investors (GBL) operate in?

A

GAMCO Investors is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.