Franchise Group Inc is a personal services company that provides retail federal and state income tax preparation services and related tax settlement products. The vast majority of these offices operate in the United States under the Liberty Tax Service and SiempreTax+ brand names. Liberty Tax also provides online do-it-yourself tax programs within the U.S. The company derives most of its revenue from franchise fees, royalties, and advertising fees related to its franchise locations. The sale of financial products and tax preparation service fees also contribute to sizable percentages of the company's total income. Liberty Tax also operates a smaller portfolio of wholly-owned company offices.