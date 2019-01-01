QQQ
Range
40.19 - 43.16
Vol / Avg.
626.8K/233.8K
Div / Yield
2.5/5.89%
52 Wk
31.29 - 55.1
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
80.21
Open
43
P/E
22.68
EPS
4.02
Shares
40.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Franchise Group Inc is a personal services company that provides retail federal and state income tax preparation services and related tax settlement products. The vast majority of these offices operate in the United States under the Liberty Tax Service and SiempreTax+ brand names. Liberty Tax also provides online do-it-yourself tax programs within the U.S. The company derives most of its revenue from franchise fees, royalties, and advertising fees related to its franchise locations. The sale of financial products and tax preparation service fees also contribute to sizable percentages of the company's total income. Liberty Tax also operates a smaller portfolio of wholly-owned company offices.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.770 0.0100
REV842.010M942.276M100.266M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Franchise Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franchise Group (FRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Franchise Group's (FRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Franchise Group (FRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 61.00 expecting FRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.32% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Franchise Group (FRG)?

A

The stock price for Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) is $40.58 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franchise Group (FRG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) reporting earnings?

A

Franchise Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Franchise Group (FRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franchise Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Franchise Group (FRG) operate in?

A

Franchise Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.