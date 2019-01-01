QQQ
Range
9.88 - 9.89
Vol / Avg.
306.9K/38.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.86 - 10
Mkt Cap
156.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.89
P/E
-
Shares
15.8M
Outstanding
Forbion European Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Forbion European Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forbion European (FRBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forbion European (NASDAQ: FRBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forbion European's (FRBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Forbion European.

Q

What is the target price for Forbion European (FRBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forbion European

Q

Current Stock Price for Forbion European (FRBN)?

A

The stock price for Forbion European (NASDAQ: FRBN) is $9.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:05:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forbion European (FRBN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forbion European.

Q

When is Forbion European (NASDAQ:FRBN) reporting earnings?

A

Forbion European does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forbion European (FRBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forbion European.

Q

What sector and industry does Forbion European (FRBN) operate in?

A

Forbion European is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.