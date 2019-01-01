ñol

Focus Finl Partners
(NASDAQ:FOCS)
37.70
00
At close: May 27
37.76
0.0600[0.16%]
PreMarket: 5:43AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low33.2 - 69.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding57.5M / 65.4M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 423.1K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E61.29
50d Avg. Price40.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.45
Total Float57.5M

Focus Finl Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Focus Finl Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$1.160

Quarterly Revenue

$536.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$536.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Focus Financial Partners missed estimated earnings by 10.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $1.09.

Revenue was up $142.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Focus Financial Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.03 0.96 0.95 0.87
EPS Actual 1.10 0.98 0.98 0.80
Revenue Estimate 484.07M 445.35M 412.81M 382.82M
Revenue Actual 523.89M 454.54M 425.36M 394.18M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Focus Finl Partners using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Focus Finl Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is Focus Finl Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) reporting earnings?
A

Focus Finl Partners (FOCS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Focus Finl Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Focus Finl Partners’s (NASDAQ:FOCS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $235.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

