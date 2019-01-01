Focus Finl Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Focus Financial Partners missed estimated earnings by 10.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $1.09.

Revenue was up $142.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Focus Financial Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.96 0.95 0.87 EPS Actual 1.10 0.98 0.98 0.80 Revenue Estimate 484.07M 445.35M 412.81M 382.82M Revenue Actual 523.89M 454.54M 425.36M 394.18M

