Focus Finl Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Focus Financial Partners missed estimated earnings by 10.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $1.09.
Revenue was up $142.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Focus Financial Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.96
|0.95
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|0.98
|0.98
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|484.07M
|445.35M
|412.81M
|382.82M
|Revenue Actual
|523.89M
|454.54M
|425.36M
|394.18M
