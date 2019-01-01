QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
FedNat Holding Co is a provider of property and liability insurance products in the United States. It offers underwriting services to homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The segments of the company are Homeowners, Automobile and Other, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Homeowners segment. The Homeowners line of business consists of the homeowners and fire property and casualty insurance business.

FedNat Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FedNat Holding (FNHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FedNat Holding's (FNHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FedNat Holding (FNHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting FNHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 493.22% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FedNat Holding (FNHC)?

A

The stock price for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) is $1.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FedNat Holding (FNHC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2020.

Q

When is FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) reporting earnings?

A

FedNat Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is FedNat Holding (FNHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FedNat Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does FedNat Holding (FNHC) operate in?

A

FedNat Holding is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.