FedNat Holding Co is a provider of property and liability insurance products in the United States. It offers underwriting services to homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The segments of the company are Homeowners, Automobile and Other, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Homeowners segment. The Homeowners line of business consists of the homeowners and fire property and casualty insurance business.