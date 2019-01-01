|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|0.410
|-0.0300
|REV
|190.300M
|183.255M
|-7.045M
You can purchase shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Midwest Bancorp.
The latest price target for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting FMBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.23% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) is $21.51 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.
First Midwest Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Midwest Bancorp.
First Midwest Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.