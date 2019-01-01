QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/649.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.41 - 24.28
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.39
Shares
114.1M
Outstanding
First Midwest Bancorp Inc is a relationship-focused financial institution and largest independent publicly traded bank holding company based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. It provides a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.410 -0.0300
REV190.300M183.255M-7.045M

Analyst Ratings

First Midwest Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Midwest Bancorp's (FMBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Midwest Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting FMBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.23% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)?

A

The stock price for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) is $21.51 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Q

When is First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) reporting earnings?

A

First Midwest Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Midwest Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) operate in?

A

First Midwest Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.