Range
7.45 - 7.6
Vol / Avg.
127.8K/226.6K
Div / Yield
0.6/7.97%
52 Wk
6.43 - 8.38
Mkt Cap
338.3M
Payout Ratio
22.47
Open
7.57
P/E
2.82
Shares
45.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its focus is on investing in the publicly traded master limited partnerships(MLP) related entities, and other companies in the energy sector and energy utility industries. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

Analyst Ratings

First Trust MLP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust MLP (FEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Trust MLP's (FEI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust MLP.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust MLP (FEI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Trust MLP

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust MLP (FEI)?

A

The stock price for First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) is $7.48 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does First Trust MLP (FEI) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Trust MLP (FEI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust MLP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust MLP (FEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust MLP.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust MLP (FEI) operate in?

A

First Trust MLP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.