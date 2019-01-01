QQQ
Range
0.75 - 0.8
Vol / Avg.
37.6K/52.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.61 - 3.7
Mkt Cap
26.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.94
Shares
33.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 4:22PM
Excellon Resources Inc is involved in the exploration, development and extraction of silver, lead and zinc metals. It mainly operates in Mexico and Canada. The Mexican operations consist of the Platosa property which is a commercial production property earning most of its revenue through the sale of silver- lead concentrate and silver-zinc concentrate whereas Canadian operations are principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Quebec.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Excellon Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Excellon Resources (EXN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Excellon Resources (AMEX: EXN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Excellon Resources's (EXN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Excellon Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Excellon Resources (EXN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Excellon Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Excellon Resources (EXN)?

A

The stock price for Excellon Resources (AMEX: EXN) is $0.7946 last updated Today at 8:45:10 PM.

Q

Does Excellon Resources (EXN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Excellon Resources.

Q

When is Excellon Resources (AMEX:EXN) reporting earnings?

A

Excellon Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Excellon Resources (EXN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Excellon Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Excellon Resources (EXN) operate in?

A

Excellon Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.