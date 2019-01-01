EXFO Inc provides technology solutions for wireless and wireline network operators across the telecom industry. The company serves the communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and webscale operators with a field test, service assurance and analytics solutions, maintenance, and management of mobile networks. It offers test and service assurance solutions for 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution wireless networks. EXFO operates across the Americas where it generates the majority of its revenues, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.