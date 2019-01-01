QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eviana Health Corp produces and sells cannabinoid products from natural hemp strains of cannabis sativa for consumer health-care products, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals, as well as for topical creams and other health and wellness products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eviana Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eviana Health (EVNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eviana Health (OTCEM: EVNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eviana Health's (EVNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eviana Health.

Q

What is the target price for Eviana Health (EVNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eviana Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Eviana Health (EVNNF)?

A

The stock price for Eviana Health (OTCEM: EVNNF) is $0.0012 last updated Fri Sep 17 2021 14:22:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eviana Health (EVNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eviana Health.

Q

When is Eviana Health (OTCEM:EVNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Eviana Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eviana Health (EVNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eviana Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Eviana Health (EVNNF) operate in?

A

Eviana Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.