Range
0.68 - 0.68
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/35K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.49 - 0.9
Mkt Cap
130.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.68
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
190.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Entree Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining company which owns a joint venture interest on a significant portion of copper-gold projects - the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. The company's interest in the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture has the characteristics of a royalty, with the benefits of a producer. Entree's good financial position and high-quality asset portfolio provides solid foundation and flexibility of growth.

Analyst Ratings

Entree Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Entree Resources (ERLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Entree Resources (OTCQB: ERLFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Entree Resources's (ERLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Entree Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Entree Resources (ERLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Entree Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Entree Resources (ERLFF)?

A

The stock price for Entree Resources (OTCQB: ERLFF) is $0.6848 last updated Today at 7:15:28 PM.

Q

Does Entree Resources (ERLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entree Resources.

Q

When is Entree Resources (OTCQB:ERLFF) reporting earnings?

A

Entree Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Entree Resources (ERLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Entree Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Entree Resources (ERLFF) operate in?

A

Entree Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.