Enel Americas has electricity generation, transmission, and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica. Its generation fleet consists of over 14 gigawatts of installed capacity, with over 65% hydroelectric, wind, or solar. The company's distribution businesses have 25 million customers, serving key urban areas in each of the countries it operates. Enel SpA first acquired control of Enersis, Enel America's predecessor, in 1999 and currently owns almost 76% of the company.