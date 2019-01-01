QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.86 - 5.97
Vol / Avg.
577.6K/940.6K
Div / Yield
0.2/3.36%
52 Wk
5.25 - 8.88
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
27.93
Open
5.89
P/E
8.11
EPS
0.12
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 3:09PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 2:42PM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Enel Americas has electricity generation, transmission, and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica. Its generation fleet consists of over 14 gigawatts of installed capacity, with over 65% hydroelectric, wind, or solar. The company's distribution businesses have 25 million customers, serving key urban areas in each of the countries it operates. Enel SpA first acquired control of Enersis, Enel America's predecessor, in 1999 and currently owns almost 76% of the company.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enel Americas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enel Americas (ENIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enel Americas's (ENIA) competitors?

A

Other companies in Enel Americas’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Enel Americas (ENIA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.20 expecting ENIA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.22% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enel Americas (ENIA)?

A

The stock price for Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) is $5.89 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Enel Americas (ENIA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) reporting earnings?

A

Enel Americas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Enel Americas (ENIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enel Americas.

Q

What sector and industry does Enel Americas (ENIA) operate in?

A

Enel Americas is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.