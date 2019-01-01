Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$124.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$124.2M
Earnings History
Elevate Credit Questions & Answers
When is Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) reporting earnings?
Elevate Credit (ELVT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $-0.04.
What were Elevate Credit’s (NYSE:ELVT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $150.5M, which missed the estimate of $157.2M.
