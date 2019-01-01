|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ: ELMS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Electric Last Mile Solns’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
The latest price target for Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ: ELMS) was reported by Jefferies on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting ELMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.61% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ: ELMS) is $1.83 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Electric Last Mile Solns.
Electric Last Mile Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Electric Last Mile Solns.
Electric Last Mile Solns is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.