Range
1.83 - 2.03
Vol / Avg.
715.5K/827.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.82 - 12
Mkt Cap
227M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
124M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc is focused on redefining the last mile with efficient, connected, and customizable solutions. Its first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market.

Electric Last Mile Solns Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ: ELMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electric Last Mile Solns's (ELMS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Electric Last Mile Solns’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Q

What is the target price for Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ: ELMS) was reported by Jefferies on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting ELMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.61% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMS)?

A

The stock price for Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ: ELMS) is $1.83 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electric Last Mile Solns.

Q

When is Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) reporting earnings?

A

Electric Last Mile Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electric Last Mile Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Electric Last Mile Solns (ELMS) operate in?

A

Electric Last Mile Solns is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.