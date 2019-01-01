QQQ
Range
9.89 - 9.92
Vol / Avg.
34.7K/127.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.53 - 10.24
Mkt Cap
356.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.89
P/E
-
EPS
-1.89
Shares
35.9M
Outstanding
EJF Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

EJF Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EJF Acquisition (EJFA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ: EJFA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EJF Acquisition's (EJFA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EJF Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for EJF Acquisition (EJFA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EJF Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for EJF Acquisition (EJFA)?

A

The stock price for EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ: EJFA) is $9.91 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does EJF Acquisition (EJFA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EJF Acquisition.

Q

When is EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA) reporting earnings?

A

EJF Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EJF Acquisition (EJFA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EJF Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does EJF Acquisition (EJFA) operate in?

A

EJF Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.