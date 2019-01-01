Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$3.970
Quarterly Revenue
$184.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$184.4M
Earnings History
Eagle Bulk Shipping Questions & Answers
When is Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) reporting earnings?
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.56, which beat the estimate of $-0.70.
What were Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (NASDAQ:EGLE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $53.6M, which beat the estimate of $38.4M.
