Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc provides post-acute care services to the skilled nursing facility, patients, and residents in ten states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company provides a broad range of post-acute care services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. In addition to the nursing and social services usually provided in long-term care centers, it also offers a variety of rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory, and other specialized ancillary services. The group derives revenue from Medicaid, Medicare, Managed Care, and Private Pay and Other sources.