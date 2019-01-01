QQQ
Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc provides post-acute care services to the skilled nursing facility, patients, and residents in ten states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company provides a broad range of post-acute care services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. In addition to the nursing and social services usually provided in long-term care centers, it also offers a variety of rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory, and other specialized ancillary services. The group derives revenue from Medicaid, Medicare, Managed Care, and Private Pay and Other sources.

Diversicare Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diversicare Healthcare (DVCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diversicare Healthcare (OTC: DVCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diversicare Healthcare's (DVCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diversicare Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Diversicare Healthcare (DVCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diversicare Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Diversicare Healthcare (DVCR)?

A

The stock price for Diversicare Healthcare (OTC: DVCR) is $10.09 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 20:51:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diversicare Healthcare (DVCR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Diversicare Healthcare (OTC:DVCR) reporting earnings?

A

Diversicare Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Diversicare Healthcare (DVCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diversicare Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Diversicare Healthcare (DVCR) operate in?

A

Diversicare Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.