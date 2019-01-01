ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Blackrock Debt Strategies
(NYSE:DSU)
9.585
0.115[1.21%]
At close: May 27
9.59
0.0050[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.52 - 9.63
52 Week High/Low9.25 - 12.5
Open / Close9.57 / 9.59
Float / Outstanding46.6M / 46.6M
Vol / Avg.241.9K / 191.4K
Mkt Cap446.7M
P/E12.96
50d Avg. Price10
Div / Yield0.73/7.57%
Payout Ratio98.11
EPS-
Total Float46.6M

Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU), Dividends

Blackrock Debt Strategies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blackrock Debt Strategies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.17%

Annual Dividend

$0.726

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Blackrock Debt Strategies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Blackrock Debt Strategies (DSU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blackrock Debt Strategies. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Blackrock Debt Strategies (DSU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Blackrock Debt Strategies ($DSU) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Blackrock Debt Strategies (DSU) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Blackrock Debt Strategies (DSU) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Blackrock Debt Strategies (DSU) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU)?
A

Blackrock Debt Strategies has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Blackrock Debt Strategies (DSU) was $0.06 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.