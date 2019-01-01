QQQ
Range
51.53 - 52.73
Vol / Avg.
173.2K/66.3K
Div / Yield
1.64/3.12%
52 Wk
48.5 - 72.04
Mkt Cap
63.8B
Payout Ratio
35
Open
52.73
P/E
12.04
EPS
0.88
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Based in Germany, Deutsche Post DHL ranks among the largest parcel-shipping and third-party logistics providers globally. Its DHL divisions (international express shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, contract logistics, and e-commerce solutions) generated 76% of revenue in 2020. Roughly 24% of revenue comes from the Post and Parcel Germany division, which includes the legacy postal business, the German small-package delivery business, and its international-domestic parcel operations.

Deutsche Post Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deutsche Post (DPSGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deutsche Post (OTCPK: DPSGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deutsche Post's (DPSGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deutsche Post.

Q

What is the target price for Deutsche Post (DPSGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Deutsche Post (OTCPK: DPSGY) was reported by UBS on August 17, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DPSGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Deutsche Post (DPSGY)?

A

The stock price for Deutsche Post (OTCPK: DPSGY) is $51.53 last updated Today at 7:27:39 PM.

Q

Does Deutsche Post (DPSGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2012.

Q

When is Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY) reporting earnings?

A

Deutsche Post’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Deutsche Post (DPSGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deutsche Post.

Q

What sector and industry does Deutsche Post (DPSGY) operate in?

A

Deutsche Post is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.