|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.100
|-0.100
|0.0000
|REV
|130.330M
|137.679M
|7.349M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Doma Holdings’s space includes: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL).
The latest price target for Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) was reported by DA Davidson on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting DOMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 228.23% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) is $2.285 last updated Today at 7:27:50 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Doma Holdings.
Doma Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Doma Holdings.
Doma Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.