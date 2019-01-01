QQQ
Range
2.28 - 2.46
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.2 - 9.29
Mkt Cap
738.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
323.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Doma Holdings Inc is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100-0.100 0.0000
REV130.330M137.679M7.349M

Analyst Ratings

Doma Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Doma Holdings (DOMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Doma Holdings's (DOMA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Doma Holdings (DOMA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) was reported by DA Davidson on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting DOMA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 228.23% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Doma Holdings (DOMA)?

A

The stock price for Doma Holdings (NYSE: DOMA) is $2.285 last updated Today at 7:27:50 PM.

Q

Does Doma Holdings (DOMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Doma Holdings.

Q

When is Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) reporting earnings?

A

Doma Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Doma Holdings (DOMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Doma Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Doma Holdings (DOMA) operate in?

A

Doma Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.