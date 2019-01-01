QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
DirectView Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries operates within two divisions security and surveillance and video conferencing services. Security and Surveillance divisions design and installs surveillance systems, digital video recording, and services. Video conferencing services provide full-service teleconferencing services. It provides managed security solutions and video conferencing services for a broad range of industries including hospitality, banking, aviation, processing/refining, and manufacturing/logistics as well as commercial, office and residential locations.

DirectView Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DirectView Holdings (DIRV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DirectView Holdings (OTCEM: DIRV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DirectView Holdings's (DIRV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DirectView Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for DirectView Holdings (DIRV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DirectView Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for DirectView Holdings (DIRV)?

A

The stock price for DirectView Holdings (OTCEM: DIRV) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:31:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DirectView Holdings (DIRV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DirectView Holdings.

Q

When is DirectView Holdings (OTCEM:DIRV) reporting earnings?

A

DirectView Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DirectView Holdings (DIRV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DirectView Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does DirectView Holdings (DIRV) operate in?

A

DirectView Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.