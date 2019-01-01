DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (ARCA:DCRE), Short Interest Report

Short interest in DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (ARCA:DCRE) decreased during the last reporting period, falling from 9.95K to 7.20K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of 10.66K shares traded per day, it would take 1 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.