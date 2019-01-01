Computer Task Group Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing information technology services to its clients. The company divides its services into information technology solutions and information technology & other staffing. Its digital transformation services consist of Transformation Solutions in Business Process, Technology, and Operations. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from information technology & other staffing services. It mainly caters its services to technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries. The geographical segments are United States, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Other countries.