Range
8.85 - 8.97
Vol / Avg.
2.3K/29.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.73 - 11.68
Mkt Cap
135.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.85
P/E
18.4
EPS
0.12
Shares
15.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Computer Task Group Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing information technology services to its clients. The company divides its services into information technology solutions and information technology & other staffing. Its digital transformation services consist of Transformation Solutions in Business Process, Technology, and Operations. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from information technology & other staffing services. It mainly caters its services to technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries. The geographical segments are United States, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Other countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.250 0.0800
REV107.400M112.389M4.989M

Computer Task Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Computer Task Group (CTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Computer Task Group's (CTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Computer Task Group (CTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) was reported by Barrington Research on June 15, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CTG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Computer Task Group (CTG)?

A

The stock price for Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) is $8.86 last updated Today at 3:02:24 PM.

Q

Does Computer Task Group (CTG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2016 to stockholders of record on September 22, 2016.

Q

When is Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) reporting earnings?

A

Computer Task Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Computer Task Group (CTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Computer Task Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Computer Task Group (CTG) operate in?

A

Computer Task Group is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.