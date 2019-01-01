|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.250
|0.0800
|REV
|107.400M
|112.389M
|4.989M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Computer Task Group’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) was reported by Barrington Research on June 15, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CTG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) is $8.86 last updated Today at 3:02:24 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2016 to stockholders of record on September 22, 2016.
Computer Task Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Computer Task Group.
Computer Task Group is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.