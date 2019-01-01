Cornerstone OnDemand is a fast-growing provider of cloud-based talent-management solutions. While the company is best known for its learning management application, which is considered best in class, the company's products have evolved in recent years, with the company adding features such as recruiting, performance and other development tools. Most of the revenue is recurring, as the company is de-emphasizing implementation services and will rely more on integration partners going forward. As of the end of 2018, the company served 3,535 clients with more than 40 million users across more than 190 countries.