Range
14.22 - 20.25
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/305.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.85 - 80.16
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.23
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
154M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cepton Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cepton (CPTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cepton's (CPTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cepton (CPTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) was reported by Maxim Group on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting CPTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.03% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cepton (CPTN)?

A

The stock price for Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) is $17.05 last updated Today at 4:11:36 PM.

Q

Does Cepton (CPTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cepton.

Q

When is Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) reporting earnings?

A

Cepton’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Cepton (CPTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cepton.

Q

What sector and industry does Cepton (CPTN) operate in?

A

Cepton is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.