|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cepton’s space includes: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX).
The latest price target for Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) was reported by Maxim Group on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting CPTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.03% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) is $17.05 last updated Today at 4:11:36 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cepton.
Cepton’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cepton.
Cepton is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.