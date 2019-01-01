|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cineworld Group (OTCPK: CNWGY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cineworld Group.
There is no analysis for Cineworld Group
The stock price for Cineworld Group (OTCPK: CNWGY) is $1.79 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:39:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 6, 2012.
Cineworld Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cineworld Group.
Cineworld Group is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.