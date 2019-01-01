Cineworld Group PLC is a diversified media company, which operates chains of movie theaters. Its business segments are the U.S., U.K., & Ireland and the rest of the world (ROW). Within each segment, it operates theaters through different brands. In the U.S., Cineworld owns cinema brands Regal, United Artists, and Edwards theaters. They operate out of Cineworld and Picturehouse in the U.K. and Ireland. Cineworld also owns Cinema City in Central and Eastern Europe and Yes Planet and Rav-Chen in Israel for its ROW segment. The company generates revenue through ticket sales and food, beverage, and merchandise sales. It also earns additional revenue through retail and screen advertising and property market and development. The company generates most of its revenue in the U.S.