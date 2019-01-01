QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
29.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4.98
Shares
29.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Town Sports International Holdings Inc operates in the fitness industry. It owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates fitness clubs. The firm also provides ancillary programs and services such as sports clubs for kids, racquet sports, small group training and studio classes.

Town Sports Intl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Town Sports Intl Hldgs (CLUBQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Town Sports Intl Hldgs (OTCEM: CLUBQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Town Sports Intl Hldgs's (CLUBQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Town Sports Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Town Sports Intl Hldgs (CLUBQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Town Sports Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Town Sports Intl Hldgs (CLUBQ)?

A

The stock price for Town Sports Intl Hldgs (OTCEM: CLUBQ) is $0.001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Town Sports Intl Hldgs (CLUBQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Town Sports Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Town Sports Intl Hldgs (OTCEM:CLUBQ) reporting earnings?

A

Town Sports Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Town Sports Intl Hldgs (CLUBQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Town Sports Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Town Sports Intl Hldgs (CLUBQ) operate in?

A

Town Sports Intl Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.