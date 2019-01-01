QQQ
Range
0.38 - 0.39
Vol / Avg.
39.3K/636.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 3.25
Mkt Cap
32.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.39
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
86.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Celsion Corp is active in the biotechnology sector. The company acts as a drug developer with product candidates like ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin. It is in a clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer. Its pipeline also includes GEN-1, a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) mediated immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-18
REV

Celsion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celsion (CLSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Celsion's (CLSN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Celsion (CLSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CLSN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Celsion (CLSN)?

A

The stock price for Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) is $0.3805 last updated Today at 2:48:35 PM.

Q

Does Celsion (CLSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celsion.

Q

When is Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) reporting earnings?

A

Celsion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Celsion (CLSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celsion.

Q

What sector and industry does Celsion (CLSN) operate in?

A

Celsion is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.