Celsion Corp is active in the biotechnology sector. The company acts as a drug developer with product candidates like ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin. It is in a clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer. Its pipeline also includes GEN-1, a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) mediated immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers.