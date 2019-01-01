QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.59 - 10
Mkt Cap
98.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.4
Shares
10M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chavant Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chavant Capital (CLAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chavant Capital (NASDAQ: CLAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chavant Capital's (CLAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chavant Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Chavant Capital (CLAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chavant Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Chavant Capital (CLAY)?

A

The stock price for Chavant Capital (NASDAQ: CLAY) is $9.88 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chavant Capital (CLAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chavant Capital.

Q

When is Chavant Capital (NASDAQ:CLAY) reporting earnings?

A

Chavant Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chavant Capital (CLAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chavant Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Chavant Capital (CLAY) operate in?

A

Chavant Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.