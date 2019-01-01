QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
CannaGrow Holdings Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company intends to expand its business model within cannabis industry. Geographically it operates through the region of United States.

Analyst Ratings

CannaGrow Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CannaGrow Holdings (CGRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CannaGrow Holdings (OTCPK: CGRW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CannaGrow Holdings's (CGRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CannaGrow Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CannaGrow Holdings (CGRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CannaGrow Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CannaGrow Holdings (CGRW)?

A

The stock price for CannaGrow Holdings (OTCPK: CGRW) is $0.035 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CannaGrow Holdings (CGRW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CannaGrow Holdings.

Q

When is CannaGrow Holdings (OTCPK:CGRW) reporting earnings?

A

CannaGrow Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CannaGrow Holdings (CGRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CannaGrow Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CannaGrow Holdings (CGRW) operate in?

A

CannaGrow Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.