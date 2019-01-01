Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF
(ARCA:CGRO)
$19.7168
0[0.00%]
Last update: 8:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 7.157KMkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range19.294 - 20.891

Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF (ARCA:CGRO), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.7K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

2.81
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
CGROCoreValues Alpha Greater China01/10/20246792422.81
CGROCoreValues Alpha Greater China12/27/20236842034.2
CGROCoreValues Alpha Greater China12/11/2023679867.9
CGROCoreValues Alpha Greater China11/27/20238052962.72
CGROCoreValues Alpha Greater China11/09/2023225,5031

