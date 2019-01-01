Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF (ARCA:CGRO), Short Interest Report

|Open-
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.0 / 7.157K
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range19.294 - 20.891
Short interest for Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Tidal Trust II CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
|CGRO
|CoreValues Alpha Greater China
|01/10/2024
|—
|—
|679
|242
|2.81
|CGRO
|CoreValues Alpha Greater China
|12/27/2023
|—
|—
|684
|20
|34.2
|CGRO
|CoreValues Alpha Greater China
|12/11/2023
|—
|—
|679
|86
|7.9
|CGRO
|CoreValues Alpha Greater China
|11/27/2023
|—
|—
|805
|296
|2.72
|CGRO
|CoreValues Alpha Greater China
|11/09/2023
|—
|—
|2
|25,503
|1
