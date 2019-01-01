CECO Environmental Corp serves the energy, industrial and other niche markets. The company operates through Energy Solutions segment which serves the energy market, by offering efficient solutions and technologies to keep the world clean and safe. Industrial Solutions segment Serves the industrial pollution control market by offerings solutions of air pollution control technologies that enable its customers to reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy consumption, minimize waste and meet compliance targets for toxic emissions, fumes, and industrial odors. Fluid Handling Solutions segment offers pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations.