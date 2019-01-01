QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Ceridian HCM provides payroll and human capital management solutions targeting clients with 100-100,000 employees. Following the 2012 acquisition of Dayforce, Ceridian pivoted away from its legacy on-premises Bureau business to become a cloud HCM provider. As of fiscal 2021, nearly 80% of group revenue was derived from the flagship Dayforce platform geared toward enterprise clients. The remaining revenue is about evenly split between cloud platform Powerpay, targeting small businesses in Canada, and legacy Bureau products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.060 0.0100
REV347.890M282.100M-65.790M


Ceridian HCM Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ceridian HCM Holding's (CDAY) competitors?

A

Other companies in Ceridian HCM Holding’s space includes: Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN).

Q

What is the target price for Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) was reported by Wolfe Research on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CDAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)?

A

The stock price for Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) is $67.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ceridian HCM Holding.

Q

When is Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) reporting earnings?

A

Ceridian HCM Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ceridian HCM Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) operate in?

A

Ceridian HCM Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.