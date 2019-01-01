|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|91.780M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Casa Systems’s space includes: Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN), Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI), PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT).
The latest price target for Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) was reported by Macquarie on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting CASA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.02% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) is $3.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Casa Systems.
Casa Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Casa Systems.
Casa Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.