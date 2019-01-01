Casa Systems Inc is engaged in providing a suite of software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. In addition, the company offers solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company focuses on creating software-centric, multi-service portfolio that enables a broad range of core and access network functions for fixed and wireless networks. The company's product line includes cable networks, IP networks, mobile network, optical networks, professional and managed services and others.