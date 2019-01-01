QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/262.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.91 - 11.6
Mkt Cap
340.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.66
EPS
-0.01
Shares
86M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Casa Systems Inc is engaged in providing a suite of software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. In addition, the company offers solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company focuses on creating software-centric, multi-service portfolio that enables a broad range of core and access network functions for fixed and wireless networks. The company's product line includes cable networks, IP networks, mobile network, optical networks, professional and managed services and others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV91.780M

Casa Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Casa Systems (CASA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Casa Systems's (CASA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Casa Systems (CASA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) was reported by Macquarie on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting CASA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.02% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Casa Systems (CASA)?

A

The stock price for Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) is $3.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Casa Systems (CASA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Casa Systems.

Q

When is Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) reporting earnings?

A

Casa Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Casa Systems (CASA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Casa Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Casa Systems (CASA) operate in?

A

Casa Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.