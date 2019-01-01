QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Canon designs, manufactures, and distributes an extensive range of consumer and electronic products, including copiers, cameras, lenses, and inkjet printers. The company operates four major business segments: office, imaging systems, medical systems, and industry and others. Its global customer base and domestically concentrated operations create inherent currency exposure, which can cause performance to fluctuate. Canon's headquarters and 28 of its 46 manufacturing plants are in Japan, but nearly 80% of revenue is delivered from international markets. The firm has been expanding into new geographies and markets to mitigate this exposure.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.470 0.0700
REV9.040B7.712B-1.328B

Canon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canon (CAJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canon (NYSE: CAJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canon's (CAJ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Canon (CAJ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Canon (NYSE: CAJ) was reported by JP Morgan on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CAJ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Canon (CAJ)?

A

The stock price for Canon (NYSE: CAJ) is $23.975 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canon (CAJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 5, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2018.

Q

When is Canon (NYSE:CAJ) reporting earnings?

A

Canon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Canon (CAJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canon.

Q

What sector and industry does Canon (CAJ) operate in?

A

Canon is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.