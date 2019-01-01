|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of tru Shrimp Co (NASDAQ: BTRU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for tru Shrimp Co.
There is no analysis for tru Shrimp Co
The stock price for tru Shrimp Co (NASDAQ: BTRU) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for tru Shrimp Co.
tru Shrimp Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for tru Shrimp Co.
tru Shrimp Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.