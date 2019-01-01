QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
The tru Shrimp Co Inc is an early-stage seafood and biopolymer production company pioneering the development and commercialization of a scalable, shallow-water indoor aquaculture technology platform.

tru Shrimp Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy tru Shrimp Co (BTRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of tru Shrimp Co (NASDAQ: BTRU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are tru Shrimp Co's (BTRU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for tru Shrimp Co.

Q

What is the target price for tru Shrimp Co (BTRU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for tru Shrimp Co

Q

Current Stock Price for tru Shrimp Co (BTRU)?

A

The stock price for tru Shrimp Co (NASDAQ: BTRU) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does tru Shrimp Co (BTRU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for tru Shrimp Co.

Q

When is tru Shrimp Co (NASDAQ:BTRU) reporting earnings?

A

tru Shrimp Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is tru Shrimp Co (BTRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for tru Shrimp Co.

Q

What sector and industry does tru Shrimp Co (BTRU) operate in?

A

tru Shrimp Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.