Biostage Inc is a biotechnology company which is developing engineered organ implants based on novel Cellframe technology. The Cellframe technology platform is being developed to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea. Its platform technology provides surgeons a new paradigm to address life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma or congenital abnormalities.