Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 4.91
Mkt Cap
48.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
10.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Biostage Inc is a biotechnology company which is developing engineered organ implants based on novel Cellframe technology. The Cellframe technology platform is being developed to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea. Its platform technology provides surgeons a new paradigm to address life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma or congenital abnormalities.

Biostage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biostage (BSTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biostage (OTCQB: BSTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biostage's (BSTG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biostage.

Q

What is the target price for Biostage (BSTG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biostage

Q

Current Stock Price for Biostage (BSTG)?

A

The stock price for Biostage (OTCQB: BSTG) is $4.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:50:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biostage (BSTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biostage.

Q

When is Biostage (OTCQB:BSTG) reporting earnings?

A

Biostage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biostage (BSTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biostage.

Q

What sector and industry does Biostage (BSTG) operate in?

A

Biostage is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.