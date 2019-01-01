QQQ
Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Black Spade Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE: BSAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Black Spade Acquisition's (BSAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Black Spade Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Black Spade Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ)?

A

The stock price for Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE: BSAQ) is $9.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Spade Acquisition.

Q

When is Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Black Spade Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Black Spade Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) operate in?

A

Black Spade Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.