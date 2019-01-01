QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10 - 22
Mkt Cap
75.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Bionomics Ltd is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily engaged in the development of therapeutics for diseases of the central nervous system and cancer. The company's reportable segment is the Drug Discovery and Development segment which is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of compounds to match a target product profile. The company generates all of its revenues from Australia.

Bionomics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bionomics (BNOX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bionomics's (BNOX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bionomics (BNOX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting BNOX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 420.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bionomics (BNOX)?

A

The stock price for Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX) is $10 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:08:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bionomics (BNOX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bionomics.

Q

When is Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) reporting earnings?

A

Bionomics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bionomics (BNOX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bionomics.

Q

What sector and industry does Bionomics (BNOX) operate in?

A

Bionomics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.