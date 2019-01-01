QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.68 - 13.51
Mkt Cap
181.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
18.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 9:38AM
BCLS Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

BCLS Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BCLS Acquisition (BLSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BCLS Acquisition (NASDAQ: BLSA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BCLS Acquisition's (BLSA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BCLS Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for BCLS Acquisition (BLSA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BCLS Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for BCLS Acquisition (BLSA)?

A

The stock price for BCLS Acquisition (NASDAQ: BLSA) is $9.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:46:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BCLS Acquisition (BLSA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BCLS Acquisition.

Q

When is BCLS Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLSA) reporting earnings?

A

BCLS Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BCLS Acquisition (BLSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BCLS Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does BCLS Acquisition (BLSA) operate in?

A

BCLS Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.