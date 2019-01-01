QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Black Knight is a technology company that, through its subsidiaries, provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital markets industry. The company's product portfolio includes software solutions to support loan origination, processing and servicing, and data and analytics solutions such as automated valuation models, data integration, risk assessment, among others. Black Knight's business is organized in two segments: software solutions and data/analytics. The majority of revenue comes from the company's software solutions segment, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6200.660 0.0400
REV381.050M386.200M5.150M

see more
Black Knight Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Black Knight (BKI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Black Knight's (BKI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Black Knight (BKI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) was reported by Raymond James on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting BKI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.62% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Black Knight (BKI)?

A

The stock price for Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is $54.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Black Knight (BKI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 16, 2013 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2013.

Q

When is Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) reporting earnings?

A

Black Knight’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Black Knight (BKI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Black Knight.

Q

What sector and industry does Black Knight (BKI) operate in?

A

Black Knight is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.