Black Knight is a technology company that, through its subsidiaries, provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital markets industry. The company's product portfolio includes software solutions to support loan origination, processing and servicing, and data and analytics solutions such as automated valuation models, data integration, risk assessment, among others. Black Knight's business is organized in two segments: software solutions and data/analytics. The majority of revenue comes from the company's software solutions segment, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.