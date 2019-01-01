QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 2:51PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 12:18PM
Ignite International Brands Ltd is operating in the cannabis industry. The company's business includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada, and into international jurisdictions. It operates as a consumer goods company that leverages the IGNITE brand via multiple product platforms in the cannabidiol, cannabis, apparel, and beverage sectors.

Ignite Intl Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ignite Intl Brands (BILZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ignite Intl Brands (OTCQX: BILZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ignite Intl Brands's (BILZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ignite Intl Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Ignite Intl Brands (BILZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ignite Intl Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Ignite Intl Brands (BILZF)?

A

The stock price for Ignite Intl Brands (OTCQX: BILZF) is $0.81774 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ignite Intl Brands (BILZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ignite Intl Brands.

Q

When is Ignite Intl Brands (OTCQX:BILZF) reporting earnings?

A

Ignite Intl Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ignite Intl Brands (BILZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ignite Intl Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Ignite Intl Brands (BILZF) operate in?

A

Ignite Intl Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.