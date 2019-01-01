|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brickell Biotech’s space includes: Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA), Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ), Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO).
The latest price target for Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting BBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 784.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) is $0.226 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Brickell Biotech.
Brickell Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brickell Biotech.
Brickell Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.