QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 1.48
Mkt Cap
26M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
115M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:52AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Brickell Biotech Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of therapeutics for Hyperhidrosis, Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, Psoriasis, and Other prevalent severe skin diseases. The company's pipeline products include Sofpironium Bromide, BBI-3000, and BBI-6000 among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brickell Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brickell Biotech (BBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brickell Biotech's (BBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brickell Biotech (BBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting BBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 784.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brickell Biotech (BBI)?

A

The stock price for Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) is $0.226 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brickell Biotech (BBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brickell Biotech.

Q

When is Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) reporting earnings?

A

Brickell Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Brickell Biotech (BBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brickell Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Brickell Biotech (BBI) operate in?

A

Brickell Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.